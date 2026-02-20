Kansas faces Kansas State following Davis’ 25-point outing

Kansas Jayhawks (16-11, 6-9 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (15-13, 8-7 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (16-11, 6-9 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (15-13, 8-7 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas takes on Kansas State after Jaliya Davis scored 25 points in Kansas’ 85-68 win against the Houston Cougars.

The Wildcats have gone 7-6 at home. Kansas State averages 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 6-9 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is fifth in the Big 12 with 15.2 assists per game led by S’Mya Nichols averaging 5.0.

Kansas State scores 69.9 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 66.3 Kansas allows. Kansas averages 8.3 more points per game (73.9) than Kansas State allows to opponents (65.6).

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big 12 play. Kansas won the last matchup 83-61 on Jan. 25. Davis scored 22 points to help lead the Jayhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gina Garcia is averaging 6.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Wildcats. Taryn Sides is averaging 13.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Nichols is shooting 48.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

