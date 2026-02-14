JT Toppin puts on low-post masterclass in No. 16 Texas Tech’s OT win over No. 1 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Tech’s JT Toppin had already scored three baskets in overtime so the next time he…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Tech’s JT Toppin had already scored three baskets in overtime so the next time he got the ball, Arizona’s defense collapsed, trying to make anyone besides the preseason All-America selection beat them.

Toppin obliged.

The 6-foot-9 forward whipped the ball back out to the perimeter where Donovan Atwell was waiting. The guard made a 3-pointer that was crucial to No. 16 Texas Tech finishing a 78-75 road victory over No. 1 Arizona on Saturday.

“I knew he was going to be over there,” Toppin said. “We work on that every day.”

The pass to Atwell capped a sensational day for Toppin, who had arguably his best all-around performance of the season with 31 points on 13 of 22 shooting, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. While the Red Raiders (19-6, 9-3 Big 12) have been slightly inconsistent this season, Toppin has been unshakable, scoring at least 10 points in 21 straight games.

Texas Tech beat the No. 1 team for just the third time in school history. The last time was a 65-62 win over Baylor on Jan. 11, 2022.

Red Raiders coach Grant McCasland said Toppin’s pass was indicative of the team’s dedication as they navigate a difficult conference schedule. Texas Tech has won three straight.

“We’re not guessing — this isn’t luck,” McCasland said. “These dudes practice hard and put themselves in position every day. There’s no shortcuts to this. It’s a grind and you’ve got to love it. These dudes love it.”

Toppin finished with his 16th double-double of the season and 47th of his career and is now averaging 21.9 points and 11 rebounds per game. He played all but 41 seconds in Saturday’s win, showing incredible stamina in a rugged game between two of the most physical teams in the country.

He was at his best during the opening minutes of overtime, scoring on an array of tip-ins and low-post moves that Arizona couldn’t defend.

The Wildcats had nothing but good things to say about him postgame.

“He has a really quick second jump,” Arizona forward Tobe Awaka said, who had 16 points and 12 rebounds. “He has great body placement, in terms of the ball and tracking it down. He seems to always be in the right place at the right time. Just kudos to him and the type of player he is.”

Texas Tech wasn’t a one-man show Saturday. Christian Anderson scored 19 points after making six 3-pointers. Atwell finished with 11, including the clutch 3 in overtime and another from behind the arc with 25 seconds left in regulation that capped a 9-0 Red Raiders run and helped push the game to overtime.

Still, Toppin is the team’s All-America selection for a reason. He lived up to the billing on a huge stage in a raucous road environment.

“JT Toppin was not going to be denied at the end of this game,” McCasland said.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.