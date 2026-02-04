Jordan leads Idaho State against Northern Arizona after 30-point game

Idaho State Bengals (14-7, 7-3 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-16, 3-7 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (14-7, 7-3 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-16, 3-7 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Northern Arizona after Tasia Jordan scored 30 points in Idaho State’s 69-57 win against the Portland State Vikings.

The Lumberjacks are 3-5 on their home court. Northern Arizona has a 5-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bengals have gone 7-3 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Arizona averages 70.5 points, 12.0 more per game than the 58.5 Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Arizona gives up.

The Lumberjacks and Bengals match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naomi White is averaging 22 points and 1.8 steals for the Lumberjacks. Emma Dasovich is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordan is scoring 16.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bengals. Kacey Spink is averaging 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bengals: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.