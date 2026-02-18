Jones leads Lindenwood (MO) against Tennessee State after 22-point game

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (19-7, 12-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (4-21, 3-13 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (19-7, 12-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (4-21, 3-13 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) faces Tennessee State after Aleshia Jones scored 22 points in Lindenwood (MO)’s 78-67 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Lady Tigers have gone 4-8 at home. Tennessee State ranks eighth in the OVC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Roberts averaging 4.8.

The Lions are 12-4 in OVC play. Lindenwood (MO) has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee State scores 58.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 61.8 Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO) averages 73.8 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 75.8 Tennessee State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaniya Webb is shooting 32.8% and averaging 11.3 points for the Lady Tigers. XaiOnna Whitfield is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Brooke Coffey is averaging 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

