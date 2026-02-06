Jones-Grant and the Queens (NC) Royals host conference foe North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (11-10, 6-4 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (8-14, 2-9 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

North Alabama Lions (11-10, 6-4 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (8-14, 2-9 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brenae Jones-Grant and Queens (NC) host Alexsandra Alvarado and North Alabama in ASUN play Saturday.

The Royals are 5-7 in home games. Queens (NC) has a 3-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Lions have gone 6-4 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Queens (NC) averages 60.6 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 63.3 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 41.2% shooting opponents of Queens (NC) have averaged.

The Royals and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermany Mapp is averaging 10.3 points for the Royals. Dayuna Colvin is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Alvarado is averaging 13.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Gabby Jackson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

