Johnson’s 23 lead Denver past South Dakota State 79-61

DENVER (AP) — Carson Johnson had 23 points in Denver’s 79-61 win over South Dakota State on Thursday night.

Johnson also added five assists for the Pioneers (13-14, 6-6 Summit League). Jeremiah Burke had 18 points, five 3-pointers, and 12 rebounds. Zane Nelson shot 4 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Damon Wilkinson led the Jackrabbits (11-15, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. Kalen Garry and Joe Sayler each had 15 points.

