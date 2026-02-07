Live Radio
Johnson scores 22 as Denver defeats North Dakota 98-79

The Associated Press

February 7, 2026, 4:51 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Carson Johnson had 22 points in Denver’s 98-79 victory over North Dakota on Saturday.

Johnson added seven assists for the Pioneers (12-14, 5-6 Summit League). Logan Kinsey scored 20 points while going 8 of 11 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Jeremiah Burke went 8 of 15 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 20 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists.

Zane Nelson scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half to help put the Pioneers up 43-27 at the break.

The Fightin’ Hawks (14-13, 8-3) were led by Greyson Uelmen, who finished with 24 points and two steals. North Dakota also got 14 points from Marley Curtis. George Natsvlishvili also had 12 points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Fightin’ Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

