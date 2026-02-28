Johnson scores 17 as McNeese takes down New Orleans 66-63

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Larry Johnson’s 17 points helped McNeese defeat New Orleans 66-63 on Saturday. Johnson also contributed seven…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Larry Johnson’s 17 points helped McNeese defeat New Orleans 66-63 on Saturday.

Johnson also contributed seven rebounds for the Cowboys (25-5, 18-3 Southland Conference). Tyshawn Archie shot 6 for 17 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Peitok Machar had nine points and finished 4 of 4 from the floor. It was the seventh victory in a row for the Cowboys.

Kedrick Osby led the way for the Privateers (15-16, 12-9) with 16 points. Coleton Benson added 10 points for New Orleans. Churchill Abass also had nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.