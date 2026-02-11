Johnson leads Hawaii against CSU Bakersfield after 20-point performance

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (17-5, 9-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-17, 2-11 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (17-5, 9-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-17, 2-11 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on CSU Bakersfield after Isaac Johnson scored 20 points in Hawaii’s 72-67 victory over the UCSD Tritons.

The Roadrunners are 6-7 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

The Rainbow Warriors are 9-3 in Big West play. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West with 14.4 assists per game led by Aaron Hunkin-Claytor averaging 3.9.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Hawaii allows to opponents. Hawaii averages 80.2 points per game, 0.5 more than the 79.7 CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The Roadrunners and Rainbow Warriors face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc. CJ Hardy is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Rainbow Warriors. Quandre Bullock is averaging 13.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

