Johnson and Denver host South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-14, 4-6 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (12-14, 5-6 Summit League)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts South Dakota State after Carson Johnson scored 22 points in Denver’s 98-79 win against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Pioneers are 6-5 on their home court. Denver averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jackrabbits are 4-6 against conference opponents. South Dakota State is the Summit League leader with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Damon Wilkinson averaging 4.4.

Denver’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Denver allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Oldham is averaging six points and 7.7 rebounds for the Pioneers. Johnson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaden Jackson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Joe Sayler is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 82.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

