Jennings leads Appalachian State against James Madison

Appalachian State Mountaineers (18-9, 10-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (13-13, 5-8 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (18-9, 10-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (13-13, 5-8 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits James Madison after Kasen Jennings scored 31 points in Appalachian State’s 81-65 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Dukes have gone 9-3 in home games. James Madison is sixth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Eddie Ricks III leads the Dukes with 6.0 boards.

The Mountaineers are 10-4 in Sun Belt play. Appalachian State scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

James Madison averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 71.7 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 75.2 James Madison gives up to opponents.

The Dukes and Mountaineers face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 14 points. Justin McBride is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Luke Wilson is averaging 9.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Mountaineers. Jalen Tot is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.