Jacksonville visits Stetson following Copeland’s 23-point outing

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-16, 4-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (8-17, 4-8 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces Jacksonville after Ethan Copeland scored 23 points in Stetson’s 100-88 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Hatters are 6-4 in home games. Stetson has a 5-11 record against teams over .500.

The Dolphins are 4-8 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is 4-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Stetson is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Stetson allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copeland is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Hatters. Collin Kuhl is averaging 17.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hayden Wood is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Dolphins. Chris Lockett Jr. is averaging 9.4 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 78.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

