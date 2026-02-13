Jacksonville takes on North Florida, aims for 5th straight road win

Jacksonville Dolphins (17-7, 9-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-16, 3-10 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (17-7, 9-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-16, 3-10 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits North Florida trying to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Ospreys are 4-7 on their home court. North Florida is seventh in the ASUN with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Georgi Buzzetti averaging 1.4.

The Dolphins are 9-4 in ASUN play. Jacksonville ranks second in the ASUN with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Carmaya Bowman averaging 2.0.

North Florida’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than North Florida has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The Ospreys and Dolphins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonya Waldon is averaging 10.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Priscilla Williams is averaging 15 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Dolphins. Tatum Brown is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

