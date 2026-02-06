Jacksonville State wins 71-66 over Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Iaroslav Niagu’s 19 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Western Kentucky 71-66 on Thursday. Niagu added…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Iaroslav Niagu’s 19 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Western Kentucky 71-66 on Thursday.

Niagu added 12 rebounds for the Gamecocks (12-10, 7-4 Conference USA). Jacoby Hill scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Jaye Nash shot 1 of 2 from the field and 8 for 16 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Hilltoppers (12-11, 5-7) were led in scoring by Ryan Myers, who finished with 20 points. LJ Hackman added 17 points for Western Kentucky. Armelo Boone finished with 11 points.

Jacksonville State went into halftime ahead of Western Kentucky 33-28. Emondrek Erkins-Ford scored eight points in the half. Hill scored the final six points for Jacksonville State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.