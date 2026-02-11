Jacksonville State visits Middle Tennessee following Barnes’ 20-point outing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-11, 6-5 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-11, 7-4 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-11, 6-5 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-11, 7-4 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays Middle Tennessee after Mya Barnes scored 20 points in Jacksonville State’s 61-58 win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Blue Raiders are 6-4 on their home court. Middle Tennessee is 6-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

The Gamecocks are 6-5 against conference opponents. Jacksonville State has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 40.7% Jacksonville State allows to opponents. Jacksonville State averages 62.3 points per game, 3.0 more than the 59.3 Middle Tennessee gives up.

The Blue Raiders and Gamecocks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Contreras is averaging 13.1 points for the Blue Raiders. Savannah Davis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Barnes is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds. Adriana Jones is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 59.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

