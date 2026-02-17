Jacksonville State plays Louisiana Tech following Hill’s 21-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-12, 8-6 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-11, 7-7 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-12, 8-6 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-11, 7-7 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits Louisiana Tech after Jacoby Hill scored 21 points in Jacksonville State’s 79-70 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-2 in home games. Louisiana Tech has a 6-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Gamecocks are 8-6 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Louisiana Tech averages 69.2 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 66.9 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Dudley is shooting 43.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bulldogs. Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anthony Bryant averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 42.2% and averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

