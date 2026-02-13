Jacksonville State hosts Jones and New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (11-13, 4-10 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-11, 8-5 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (11-13, 4-10 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-11, 8-5 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits Jacksonville State after Jemel Jones scored 23 points in New Mexico State’s 77-75 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-5 in home games. Jacksonville State is 6-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies are 4-10 in conference matchups. New Mexico State is 0-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Jacksonville State makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). New Mexico State has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is scoring 18.3 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Gamecocks. Jacoby Hill is averaging 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the past 10 games.

Jones is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Aggies. Julius Mims is averaging 11.4 points and 10 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.