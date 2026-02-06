Jacksonville faces FGCU, aims for 4th straight road win

Jacksonville Dolphins (15-7, 7-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-11, 7-4 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville Dolphins (15-7, 7-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-11, 7-4 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Dolphins take on FGCU.

The Eagles have gone 5-6 at home. FGCU averages 62.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Dolphins are 7-4 against conference opponents. Jacksonville is seventh in the ASUN with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Priscilla Williams averaging 6.2.

FGCU makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Jacksonville has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Jacksonville has shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The Eagles and Dolphins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sinai Douglas averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Anasia Staton is shooting 52.9% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

Williams is averaging 14.3 points and eight rebounds for the Dolphins. Tatum Brown is averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 61.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

