Jackson State visits Texas Southern following Logwood’s 21-point outing

Jackson State Lady Tigers (10-17, 8-7 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-19, 5-11 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (10-17, 8-7 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-19, 5-11 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts Jackson State after Taliyah Logwood scored 21 points in Texas Southern’s 68-54 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Tigers are 6-5 in home games. Texas Southern ranks second in the SWAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Daeja Holmes averaging 3.2.

The Lady Tigers are 8-7 in SWAC play. Jackson State allows 64.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Texas Southern is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Texas Southern has allowed to its opponents (40.4%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Texas Southern won 60-46 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Holmes led Texas Southern with 17 points, and Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua led Jackson State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logwood is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Holmes is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rhema Pegues averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Jaileyah Cotton is averaging 12.1 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 6-4, averaging 57.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.