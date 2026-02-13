Jackson State and Florida A&M square off for conference matchup

Florida A&M Rattlers (7-16, 6-6 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (7-17, 5-7 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Florida A&M Rattlers (7-16, 6-6 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (7-17, 5-7 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shaniyah McCarthy and Florida A&M take on Rhema Pegues and Jackson State in SWAC play Saturday.

The Lady Tigers have gone 3-7 in home games. Jackson State gives up 65.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Rattlers are 6-6 in conference games. Florida A&M is 3-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Jackson State scores 59.3 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 71.3 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points lower than Jackson State has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

The Lady Tigers and Rattlers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pegues is averaging 9.9 points for the Lady Tigers. Jaileyah Cotton is averaging 9.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Miya Giles-Jones is averaging seven points and six rebounds for the Rattlers. McCarthy is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 5-5, averaging 57.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.