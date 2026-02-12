Jackson scores 22, Murray State defeats Indiana State 74-72

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Javon Jackson’s 22 points helped Murray State defeat Indiana State 74-72 on Thursday. Jackson also…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Javon Jackson’s 22 points helped Murray State defeat Indiana State 74-72 on Thursday.

Jackson also added six assists for the Racers (19-8, 11-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Domon scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Fredrick King shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds and five blocks.

Camp Wagner led the Sycamores (10-16, 3-12) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Indiana State also got 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals from Enel St. Bernard. Ian Scott finished with 12 points.

Murray State went into the half ahead of Indiana State 43-21. Jackson scored 13 points in the half. Domon led Murray State with 10 points in the second half as the Racers were outscored by 20 points over the final half but held on for the victory.

