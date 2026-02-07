Live Radio
Jackson scores 16 in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 55-52 victory against Mercyhurst

The Associated Press

February 7, 2026, 6:36 PM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Taeshaud Jackson’s 16 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Mercyhurst 55-52 on Saturday.

Jackson added 10 rebounds for the Knights (9-16, 6-6 Northeast Conference). Cyril Martynov added 11 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field while they also had 10 rebounds.

Bernie Blunt III finished with 26 points for the Lakers (12-13, 7-5).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

