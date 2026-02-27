Iyekekpolor leads Alcorn State against Prairie View A&M after 21-point game

Alcorn State Braves (15-11, 12-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-25, 0-16 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3…

Alcorn State Braves (15-11, 12-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-25, 0-16 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State faces Prairie View A&M after Arene Iyekekpolor scored 21 points in Alcorn State’s 68-54 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Lady Panthers have gone 2-8 in home games. Prairie View A&M has a 1-21 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Braves are 12-3 in SWAC play. Alcorn State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Nakia Cheatham averaging 7.2.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 33.8% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 38.2% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has given up to its opponents (41.6%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Alcorn State won the last meeting 59-43 on Jan. 16. Cheatham scored 14 points to help lead the Braves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Wilson is averaging 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lady Panthers. Crystal Schultz is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Maya Claytor averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Cheatham is averaging 13.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Panthers: 0-10, averaging 54.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 62.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.