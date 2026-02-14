Iowa State takes home win streak into matchup with Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (14-12, 7-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (19-6, 7-6 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (14-12, 7-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (19-6, 7-6 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Cyclones face Kansas State.

The Cyclones are 13-2 on their home court. Iowa State averages 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 18.1 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 7-6 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Iowa State makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Kansas State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Iowa State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audi Crooks is averaging 25.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Cyclones. Arianna Jackson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gina Garcia is averaging 6.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Wildcats. Tess Heal is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

