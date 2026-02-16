Iowa hosts No. 7 Nebraska after Sandfort’s 29-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-3, 11-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-7, 8-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-3, 11-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-7, 8-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Nebraska takes on Iowa after Pryce Sandfort scored 29 points in Nebraska’s 68-49 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Hawkeyes have gone 12-2 in home games. Iowa is ninth in the Big Ten with 15.6 assists per game led by Bennett Stirtz averaging 4.7.

The Cornhuskers are 11-3 in Big Ten play. Nebraska has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iowa makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Nebraska averages 14.5 more points per game (79.4) than Iowa gives up (64.9).

The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stirtz is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Cooper Koch is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sandfort is averaging 17.5 points for the Cornhuskers. Jamarques Lawrence is averaging 12.5 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 24.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.