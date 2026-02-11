Iona hosts Djibril and Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-19, 2-12 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (14-11, 7-8 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-19, 2-12 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (14-11, 7-8 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Iona after Yasmine Djibril scored 20 points in Canisius’ 73-55 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Gaels have gone 7-5 at home. Iona is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Griffins are 2-12 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is eighth in the MAAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Shariah Gailes averaging 3.1.

Iona averages 59.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 69.4 Canisius allows. Canisius averages 55.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 61.2 Iona gives up.

The Gaels and Golden Griffins match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoey Ward is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Isabellah Middleton is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Gailes is averaging 13.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Djibril is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 60.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 55.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

