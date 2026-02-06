Ingram, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros to visit Brown, New Orleans Privateers

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-9, 11-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-20, 2-12 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-9, 11-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-20, 2-12 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces New Orleans in Southland action Saturday.

The Privateers are 1-10 on their home court. New Orleans is 0-16 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Vaqueros are 11-3 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is second in the Southland with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Charlotte O’Keefe averaging 9.2.

New Orleans is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 38.5% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game New Orleans gives up.

The Privateers and Vaqueros match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brialle Washington averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Shanihya Brown is shooting 34.9% and averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kayla Lorenz is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 5.8 points. Jalayah Ingram is averaging 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Vaqueros: 9-1, averaging 64.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

