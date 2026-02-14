Indiana visits No. 8 Illinois after Wagler’s 34-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Illinois hosts Indiana after Keaton Wagler scored 34 points in Illinois’ 92-90 overtime loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Fighting Illini are 12-2 in home games. Illinois averages 84.7 points and has outscored opponents by 15.8 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 8-6 in conference matchups. Indiana has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Illinois averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The Fighting Illini and Hoosiers match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagler is averaging 18.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Fighting Illini. David Mirkovic is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tucker DeVries is averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hoosiers. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

