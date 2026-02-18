Indiana State hosts UIC following Carrothers’ 21-point performance

UIC Flames (11-14, 6-8 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (7-17, 4-11 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UIC Flames (11-14, 6-8 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (7-17, 4-11 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on Indiana State after Jessica Carrothers scored 21 points in UIC’s 79-77 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Sycamores have gone 4-5 in home games. Indiana State has a 2-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Flames are 6-8 against MVC opponents. UIC has a 2-10 record against opponents above .500.

Indiana State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 41.9% UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 64.1 points per game, 18.9 fewer points than the 83.0 Indiana State gives up.

The Sycamores and Flames match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tierney Kelsey is averaging 14.1 points for the Sycamores. Clemisha Prackett is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Carrothers is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.9 points for the Flames. Julia Coleman is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.