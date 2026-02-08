Indiana State hosts Southern Illinois after House’s 26-point showing

Southern Illinois Salukis (10-14, 4-9 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (10-14, 3-10 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Southern Illinois Salukis (10-14, 4-9 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (10-14, 3-10 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces Indiana State after Quel’Ron House scored 26 points in Southern Illinois’ 91-81 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Sycamores have gone 7-4 at home. Indiana State has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Salukis are 4-9 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is the leader in the MVC scoring 11.5 fast break points per game.

Indiana State scores 75.7 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 71.8 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The Sycamores and Salukis match up Monday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Scott is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Sycamores. Sterling Young is averaging 10.8 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games.

House is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Salukis. Rolyns Aligbe is averaging 11.0 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 74.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Salukis: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.