Indiana hosts Oregon after Bittle’s 23-point showing

Oregon Ducks (8-15, 1-11 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-8, 7-6 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon Ducks (8-15, 1-11 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-8, 7-6 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits Indiana after Nathan Bittle scored 23 points in Oregon’s 68-64 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Hoosiers are 12-2 on their home court. Indiana is ninth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 71.3 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Ducks are 1-11 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon is 6-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Indiana averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Indiana allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 20.4 points. Tucker DeVries is shooting 36.5% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Ducks. TK Simpkins is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Ducks: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

