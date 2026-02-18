Incarnate Word faces Northwestern State, looks to break road skid

Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-13, 9-8 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (13-12, 10-7 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-13, 9-8 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (13-12, 10-7 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word will attempt to break its three-game road slide when the Cardinals take on Northwestern State.

The Lady Demons are 7-3 on their home court. Northwestern State ranks third in the Southland in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Carla Celaya paces the Lady Demons with 7.9 boards.

The Cardinals are 9-8 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Northwestern State scores 62.3 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 70.6 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Northwestern State gives up.

The Lady Demons and Cardinals face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vernell Atamah is averaging 17.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Lady Demons. Nya Valentine is averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cardinals. Gwendlyn McGrew is averaging 10.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Demons: 5-5, averaging 59.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

