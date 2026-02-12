Illinois State visits Green and Southern Illinois

Illinois State Redbirds (14-9, 8-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (7-13, 5-7 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (14-9, 8-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (7-13, 5-7 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts Illinois State after Indya Green scored 29 points in Southern Illinois’ 82-73 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Salukis have gone 5-4 at home. Southern Illinois has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Redbirds are 8-4 against MVC opponents. Illinois State averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Southern Illinois scores 66.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 67.9 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 73.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the 72.5 Southern Illinois gives up.

The Salukis and Redbirds face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Kraus is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Doneelah Washington is shooting 50.9% and averaging 16.5 points for the Redbirds. Grace Nelson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

