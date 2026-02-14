Illinois State visits Cox and Evansville

Illinois State Redbirds (14-10, 8-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-19, 4-10 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (14-10, 8-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-19, 4-10 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Illinois State after Georgia Cox scored 20 points in Evansville’s 79-68 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-6 at home. Evansville is eighth in the MVC scoring 66.3 points while shooting 37.9% from the field.

The Redbirds have gone 8-5 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Evansville is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State averages 72.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 74.4 Evansville allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Huber averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Camryn Runner is averaging 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Bella Finnegan averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Doneelah Washington is shooting 57.4% and averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.