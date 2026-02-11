Ike scores 20 points and Fogle adds 17 as No. 12 Gonzaga routs Washington State 83-53

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 20 points and seven rebounds, Davis Fogle scored 17 off the bench and…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 20 points and seven rebounds, Davis Fogle scored 17 off the bench and No. 12 Gonzaga routed Washington State 83-53 on Tuesday night for its ninth straight victory over the Cougars.

Mario Saint-Supery and Adam Miller added 11 points apiece for the Bulldogs (24-2, 12-1 West Coast Conference), who tied Santa Clara atop the league standings. The teams meet Saturday with first place on the line.

Jerone Morton scored 15 points while Ace Glass and Rihards Vavers each had 12 for Washington State (11-16, 6-8), also blown out at home by Gonzaga in January.

The Cougars were hampered by 39% shooting from the field and 21 turnovers. Gonzaga shot 55% and committed 12 turnovers.

Washington State’s last win over Gonzaga came in 2010, though the Cougars own a 98-56 advantage in a series that began in 1907. Gonzaga has dominated since the turn of the century.

The Zags took control early, going on a 12-2 run midway through the first half to grab a 29-13 lead as WSU committed five turnovers in a four-minute span.

The Cougars did not make a field goal for six minutes as Gonzaga pushed its lead to 33-15 on Fogle’s dunk.

Gonzaga led 48-21 at halftime, thanks to 62% shooting from the field. Washington State shot just 26%, including 2 of 15 from 3-point range. The Cougars committed 11 turnovers that led to 17 points for Gonzaga.

The Zags had 21 field goals in the first half, while the Cougars sank only six.

Up next

Washington State hosts Pacific on Feb. 18.

Gonzaga plays at Santa Clara on Saturday night.

