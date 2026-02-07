Ike matches career best with 35 points, No. 6 Gonzaga beats Oregon State 81-61

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Graham Ike matched his career high with 35 points and No. 6 Gonzaga rebounded from a…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Graham Ike matched his career high with 35 points and No. 6 Gonzaga rebounded from a midweek loss to Portland with an 81-61 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

Tyon Grant-Foster added 15 points for Gonzaga (23-2, 11-1 WCC), which was coming off an 87-80 loss to unranked Portland on Wednesday night that snapped a 15-game winning streak for the Bulldogs. It also ended a 20-game winning streak over the Pilots.

Isaiah Sy had 13 points for Oregon State (13-13, 6-7), which came into the game riding a three-game winning streak.

The loss to Portland will no doubt drop the Bulldogs in the AP Top 25 rankings. Gonzaga and St. Mary’s sit atop the WCC standings with just one conference loss apiece.

Ike, who played in his third game since returning from an ankle sprain, had seven rebounds. His 35 points matched his career high set against Denver in December 2021.

Oregon State held a narrow lead though the first 10 minutes, but Ike’s 3-pointer gave Gonzaga a 22-20 lead and the Bulldogs led until White’s 2-pointer pulled the Beavers even at 34.

Oregon State couldn’t pull ahead and Gonzaga led 38-34 at the break.

The Bulldogs pushed the lead to as many as nine points early in the second half but Oregon State center Yaak Yaak hit a 3-pointer that closed the gap to 48-53 with 12:24 left.

Davis Fogle’s dunk with 9:07 put Gonzaga up 61-51 as the Zags began to pull away, pushing their lead by 20 points down the stretch.

The game was a look at the future of the Pac-12. Gonzaga joins the conference as a non-football member when it re-launches next season. The Pac-12 fell apart amid conference realignment in the summer of 2023, leaving Oregon State and Washington State as the lone remaining members.

