Idaho wins 86-80 over Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Biko Johnson scored 25 points as Idaho beat Sacramento State 86-80 on Saturday.

Johnson also added nine rebounds for the Vandals (15-13, 7-8 Big Sky Conference). Jackson Rasmussen scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added six rebounds. Brody Rowbury shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Mark Lavrenov finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets (9-18, 5-10). Sacramento State also got 15 points, six assists and five steals from Prophet Johnson. Arman Madi also had 15 points.

