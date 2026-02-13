Idaho visits Idaho State following Hassmann’s 25-point outing

Idaho Vandals (20-5, 11-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (17-7, 10-3 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (20-5, 11-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (17-7, 10-3 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Idaho State after Hope Hassmann scored 25 points in Idaho’s 80-67 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals have gone 8-3 at home. Idaho State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 66.8 points while shooting 41.2% from the field.

The Vandals are 11-1 in conference matchups. Idaho is fourth in college basketball with 42.0 rebounds per game led by Debora Dos Santos averaging 7.7.

Idaho State makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Idaho averages 20.1 more points per game (79.8) than Idaho State gives up (59.7).

The Bengals and Vandals face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tasia Jordan is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bengals. Piper Carlson is averaging 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games.

Kyra Gardner averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Hassmann is shooting 34.9% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 12.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Vandals: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.