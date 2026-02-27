Idaho State hosts Weber State after Etchison’s 36-point game

Weber State Wildcats (15-14, 9-7 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-17, 5-11 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (15-14, 9-7 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-17, 5-11 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on Weber State after Gus Etchison scored 36 points in Idaho State’s 91-76 victory over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bengals have gone 8-5 in home games. Idaho State is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 9-7 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is the leader in the Big Sky scoring 14.6 fast break points per game.

Idaho State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.2% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Weber State won the last meeting 81-79 on Jan. 31. Tijan Saine scored 28 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hollenbeck is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bengals. Etchison is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

Saine is scoring 17.0 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 13.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

