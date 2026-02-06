Idaho State Bengals take on the Northern Colorado Bears, aim for 4th straight victory

Idaho State Bengals (15-7, 8-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (17-7, 8-3 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (15-7, 8-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (17-7, 8-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Northern Colorado.

The Bears have gone 10-3 at home. Northern Colorado is second in the Big Sky with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tatum West averaging 3.8.

The Bengals are 8-3 in conference play. Idaho State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 66.0 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

Northern Colorado averages 70.1 points, 11.1 more per game than the 59.0 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State scores 6.1 more points per game (66.0) than Northern Colorado gives up (59.9).

The Bears and Bengals square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neenah George is averaging 13.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Bears. Heather Baymon is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Tasia Jordan is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bengals. Kacey Spink is averaging 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Bengals: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

