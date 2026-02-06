Idaho puts home win streak on the line against Montana

Montana Lady Griz (7-15, 4-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (18-5, 9-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Montana Lady Griz (7-15, 4-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (18-5, 9-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Montana aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Vandals are 9-1 on their home court. Idaho is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lady Griz are 4-7 against Big Sky opponents. Montana averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Idaho averages 79.4 points, 8.0 more per game than the 71.4 Montana allows. Montana has shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The Vandals and Lady Griz square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyra Gardner is averaging 13.7 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Avery Waddington is averaging 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Lady Griz. Jocelyn Land is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Lady Griz: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

