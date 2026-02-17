Hyman, Bellarmine Knights take on the North Alabama Lions

North Alabama Lions (13-12, 8-6 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (2-25, 0-14 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (13-12, 8-6 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (2-25, 0-14 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kayce Hyman and Bellarmine host Alexsandra Alvarado and North Alabama in ASUN play Wednesday.

The Knights have gone 1-11 in home games. Bellarmine is 2-16 against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 8-6 in ASUN play. North Alabama has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

Bellarmine averages 50.0 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 63.1 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has given up to its opponents (43.8%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hyman is shooting 31.0% and averaging 9.6 points for the Knights. Ava Smith is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabby Jackson is averaging 7.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Lions. Alvarado is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 44.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 31.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 61.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.