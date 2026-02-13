Hupstead, Texas Southern Tigers to host Coffee and the Grambling Tigers

Grambling Tigers (11-12, 5-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (7-15, 5-6 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling…

Grambling Tigers (11-12, 5-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (7-15, 5-6 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits Texas Southern in SWAC action Saturday.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 5-4 on their home court. Texas Southern is 1-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Grambling Tigers are 5-5 against SWAC opponents. Grambling averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Texas Southern scores 74.3 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 70.1 Grambling gives up. Grambling has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

The Texas Southern Tigers and Grambling Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Hupstead is averaging 15.4 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Texas Southern Tigers. Bryce Roberts is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Antonio Munoz is averaging 12.4 points for the Grambling Tigers. Roderick Coffee III is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.