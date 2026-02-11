Hunter’s 18 points help Central Arkansas beat Bellarmine 84-76

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter had 18 points in Central Arkansas’ 84-76 win over Bellarmine on Wednesday. Hunter added…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter had 18 points in Central Arkansas’ 84-76 win over Bellarmine on Wednesday.

Hunter added eight rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Bears (16-10, 11-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ty Robinson scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 (4 of 6 from 3-point range). Luke Moore shot 5 of 11, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, to finish with 14 points. It was the ninth straight win for the Bears.

Kenyon Goodin finished with 18 points and five assists for the Knights (11-14, 6-7). Jack Karasinski added 17 points for Bellarmine. Brian Waddell had 12 points.

