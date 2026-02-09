Hunter scores 28 as Central Arkansas tops North Alabama 72-65 for 8th straight victory

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 28 points helped Central Arkansas defeat North Alabama 72-65 on Monday night, upping the…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 28 points helped Central Arkansas defeat North Alabama 72-65 on Monday night, upping the Bears’ winning streak to eight.

Hunter shot 8 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Bears (15-10, 10-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cole McCormick added 10 points.

The Lions (7-16, 2-10) were led by Donte Bacchus with 17 points. Braylon Patton added 12 points and three steals, while Kevin de Kovachich scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

