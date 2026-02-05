Huie’s 15 lead Eastern Washington past Montana 82-74

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kiree Huie had 15 points in Eastern Washington’s 82-74 victory over Montana on Thursday. Huie also…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kiree Huie had 15 points in Eastern Washington’s 82-74 victory over Montana on Thursday.

Huie also added nine rebounds for the Eagles (6-17, 4-6 Big Sky Conference). Isaiah Moses added 13 points while shooting 4 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds and eight assists. Johnny Radford finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

Money Williams finished with 25 points for the Grizzlies (13-11, 7-4). Montana also got 13 points from Te’Jon Sawyer. Grant Kepley also had 11 points and four assists.

