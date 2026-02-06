Hughes leads CSU Northridge against UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-16, 3-9 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (14-10, 7-5 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-16, 3-9 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (14-10, 7-5 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts UC Riverside after Larry Hughes Jr. scored 32 points in CSU Northridge’s 97-96 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Matadors are 10-1 in home games. CSU Northridge ranks second in the Big West in rebounding averaging 37.1 rebounds. Josh O’Garro paces the Matadors with 9.7 boards.

The Highlanders have gone 3-9 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside gives up 77.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

CSU Northridge averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game CSU Northridge allows.

The Matadors and Highlanders face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Garro is averaging 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Matadors. Hughes is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Andrew Henderson is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Highlanders. Marqui Worthy is averaging 16.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

