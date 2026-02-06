Hughes’ 32 lead CSU Northridge over Cal Poly 97-96

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Larry Hughes Jr. scored 32 points as CSU Northridge beat Cal Poly 97-96 on…

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Larry Hughes Jr. scored 32 points as CSU Northridge beat Cal Poly 97-96 on Thursday night.

Hughes shot 12 of 20 from the field, including 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Matadors (14-10, 7-5 Big West Conference). Mahmoud Fofana scored 17 points, shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Jordan Brinson had 14 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range).

Hamad Mousa finished with 33 points for the Mustangs (9-15, 5-7). Peter Bandelj added 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals for Cal Poly. Guzman Vasilic also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.