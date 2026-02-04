Huff, West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Cincinnati Bearcats

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8, 5-4 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-11, 3-6 Big 12) Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8, 5-4 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-11, 3-6 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baba and Cincinnati host Honor Huff and West Virginia in Big 12 play.

The Bearcats have gone 11-2 in home games. Cincinnati is fifth in the Big 12 with 16.5 assists per game led by Day Day Thomas averaging 3.7.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-4 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is eighth in college basketball allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Cincinnati is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.3% West Virginia allows to opponents. West Virginia averages 70.8 points per game, 3.4 more than the 67.4 Cincinnati allows to opponents.

The Bearcats and Mountaineers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 11 points and 3.7 assists. Miller is averaging 12.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Huff is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

