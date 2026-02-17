Huff leads West Virginia against Utah after 21-point game

Utah Utes (9-16, 1-11 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Utah Utes (9-16, 1-11 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (16-9, 7-5 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays Utah after Honor Huff scored 21 points in West Virginia’s 74-67 victory against the UCF Knights.

The Mountaineers are 13-2 in home games. West Virginia ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Treysen Eaglestaff averaging 3.7.

The Utes are 1-11 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

West Virginia is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Utah allows to opponents. Utah averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than West Virginia allows.

The Mountaineers and Utes meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasper Floyd is averaging 7.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Mountaineers. Huff is averaging 13.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 30.4% over the past 10 games.

Terrence Brown is averaging 20.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Utes: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.